Mahendragarh bus mishap: School chairman held

Rohtak, April 17

The police has arrested another accused in the road accident case in which six school children were killed in an accident that took place near Unhani village in Kanina town of Mahendragarh district last week. The police team arrested GL Public School chairman, Rajender, a resident of Kanina.

As per the instructions of Superintendent of Police Arsh Verma, the police teams comprising officials of CIA staff Mahendragarh and police station (city) Kanina formed under DSP Mohinder Singh had launched a hunt to arrest the absconding accused.

The police said that the accused had gone into hiding to avoid arrest. Police teams were continuously raiding various locations to arrest the accused. Eventually, the school chairman was arrested from Bavva village in Rewari district today. The accused is being interrogated by the police.

The police has arrested seven accused in the case so far, including bus driver Dharmender, school principal Deepti, school secretary Hoshiar Singh and four companions of the bus driver, including Harish alias Nittu, Sandeep, Bhudev and Naresh alias Kalia. They have been sent to jail under judicial custody.

The school bus driver had consumed alcohol and was driving the bus under its influence. The police has written to the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to cancel the licence of the bus driver.

The case had been registered on the complaint of a Class XII student of the school, who had lodged a complaint against the bus driver, principal and school administration.

