Mahendragarh cops issue 320 challans

Mahendragarh, June 17

The police carried out a special drive in the Mahendragarh district today and challaned 320 vehicles for violating traffic rules. Interestingly, 246 challans were for driving on the wrong side.

A police spokesman said the campaign was run keeping in mind the safety of citizens. Besides wrong-side driving, 100 challans were issued for other traffic violations.

Meanwhile, SP Arsh Verma instructed the in-charges of all police stations to ensure the compliance of the Motor Vehicles Act, so as to prevent the possibility of road accidents in the district. They were also asked to issue challans on vehicles driving on the wrong- side and crossing the speed limit.

He appealed to the people not to drive on the wrong side and overspeed. “Drive in your lane, if one has to turn somewhere while driving, give indicator well in advance so that other drivers know about it. Truck or tempo drivers should not park their vehicles on the road in front of any hotel or dhaba. If any vehicle develops a technical fault, then park it away from the roadside and turn on its lights,” he added.

