Mahendragarh: Flag hoisting talk of the town

Mahendragarh: BJP’s Nangal Choudhary MLA Abhay Singh Yadav became the talk of the town this week following the change of place, which was allotted to him to unfurl the Tricolor on January 26. Earlier, he was to head the Republic Day function in Bawal (Rewari), but later, he was asked to hoist the National Flag at Nangal Choudhary. A section of political observers considered his opponent in politics behind the development while another section termed it as Yadav’s close proximity to the CM following which he managed to unfurl the Tricolor at Nangal Choudhary where the Republic Day function was celebrated for the first time by the district administration.

Sigh of relief for Yamunanagar admn

Yamunanagar: The local administration heaved a sigh of relief on January 26 after the state-level function held to celebrate 74th Republic Day programme at the Tejli Khel Stadium in Yamunanagar, went off peacefully. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was the chief guest at the programme. The district police made elaborate arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the function. The administration was apprehensive that farmers might disrupt the programme as they were holding protest and were sitting on an indefinite dharna outside the Saraswati Sugar Mills here for several days demanding a hike in the state advisory price of sugarcane.

CM’s attempt to woo Jat community

Kurukshetra: In an attempt to woo the Jat community, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recently called on the community leaders to accept him. While addressing a gathering at the Jat Dharmashala, the CM said, “I want to say this to all leaders of the community that there is no dearth of funds, you just accept us once and you don’t have to worry about the funds to get the work done. We are selflessly working for society.”

Minister recalls good old days at varsity

Hisar: The Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Dr Sanjeev Balyan who attended the convocation at Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences here recalled times when he studied Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH), Master of Veterinary Sciences (MVSc), and PhD at the HAU, Hisar. He stated that those who had not get top ranks and gold medals need not worry. He stated that he was a back bencher and now a minister and added in lighter vain, “Toppers may become veterinary surgeons, but the back benchers can become a minister like me.”

Hooda duo in election mode

Rohtak: Going by the swelling crowds of their supporters thronging their residences on a regular basis, it seems that former Haryana Chief Minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son and Congress Rajya Sabha MP from the state Deepender Singh Hooda already seem to be in the election mode. While the former Chief Minister has stated that the Congress workers are ready for the poll, Hooda junior is also busy meeting supporters and calling up officials concerned and even ministers in the BJP-JJP regime in Haryana to get their concerns addressed. Political observers maintain that the father-son duo has sounded the poll bugle, while the ruling combine and the other opposition parties appear to be taking it easy.

