Mahendragarh: Man gets 5-yr jail under NDPS Act

Mahendragarh: A Narnaul court of Additional Sessions Judge Yogesh Choudhary on Thursday awarded a sentence of five years’ rigorous imprisonment to a drug peddler under the Narcotic Drugs and other Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). It also slapped a penalty of Rs 50,000 on him. The convict, identified as Bhim Sen of Pacheri (Rajasthan), will have to undergo one-year extra jail term on failing to deposit the fine. “On 23 November 2021, the Mahendragarh City police arrested Bhim Sen and recovered 1.3 kg of ganja from his possession,” said a police spokesman. TNS
Man killed, wife hurt in accident
Sonepat: A man was killed while his wife sustained serious injuries when an SUV hit the motorcycle they were riding near Shahpur village on the Panipat-Rohtak highway. A police probe is underway. The deceased has been identified as Anand of Mahawati village of the district. He and his wife Kavita fell on road after being hit by the SUV. While Anand died on the spot, Kavita was admitted to Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women at Khanpur.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No riders by allies, BJP to keep key ministries, Speaker’s post
NDA MPs to elect Modi as leader today | Oath-taking likely o...
CISF staffer ‘slaps’ Kangana at Chandigarh airport, detained
Attacked actor over her ‘remark against farm stir’
Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi
Built at Rs 315 cr, Kartarpur memorial to freedom fighters l...
SC tells Himachal to release 137 cusecs of water for Delhi
Directs Haryana to facilitate process to save national capit...