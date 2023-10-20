Mahendragarh MC secy held for illegally issuing NDC

Mahendragarh, October 19
The police arrested the secretary of the Municipal Committee yesterday for illegally issuing a no-dues certificate (NDC) for an agricultural land located in an unauthorised area near Mohalla Mayichan.
“The secretary, identified as Pradeep, was produced before a court today, which remanded him in police custody. Some councillors had filed a complaint that he had caused losses to the exchequer by issuing the NDC illegally. A case was registered against four persons, including the secretary,” said the police spokesman.
