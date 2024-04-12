Mahendragarh mishap: Heart-rending scenes witnessed at two villages

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, April 11

Heart-rending scenes were witnessed at Jharli village when the cremation of four children was performed together at the cremation ground on Thursday evening. “All four children — Satyam, Yuvraj, Yakush and Anshu — had boarded the school bus together from the village this morning in a delightful mood. No one had imagined at that time that it would prove to be their last journey and instead of them, their bodies would return to the village,” said Krishan, a villager.

CM extends condolences to victims’ kin Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini expressed grief over the unfortunate accident involving a school bus in Unhani village of Kanina block in Mahendragarh district on Thursday.

The CM conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the children who lost their lives in the tragic accident. He prayed to the Almighty that the departed souls rest in peace.

Saini said strict measures would be taken against any negligence that led to the unfortunate incident. All necessary help will be given to the injured children for their speedy recovery.

Villagers were seen consoling the parents and other family members of the deceased children. A similar gloomy atmosphere was seen in Dhanaunda village where two children — Vansh and Riki — were cremated together.

Meanwhile, Aditya, an injured student of GL Public School Kanina, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rewari city, said the driver was drunk and was driving the bus at 120 kmph. He lost control when he tried to take a turn. It collided with a canal wall and overturned on the road. Passersby took them out of the bus.

Similarly, Divya, another injured girl student who suffered multiple injuries, told her parents that the driver was so intoxicated that he wasn’t slowing down the bus even on speed breakers.

“A youth in Kheri village also took the key of the bus from the driver after seeing him in a drunken state but he had to return it on getting a phone call from the school. It is gross negligence on the part of the school management as it knew that the driver is a habitual alcoholic,” said the grandfather of Divya.

Divya’s father said he was working in the field when a school staffer informed him about the accident. “My son and daughter were in the ill-fated bus. My son suffered minor injuries. We rushed to Kanina hospital to meet them but learnt that Divya has been taken to a hospital in Rewari,” he added.

Ravinder, another distressed parent, said, “Four children of my family were on the bus. Strict action should be taken against the driver and others responsible,” he added.

