 Mahendragarh road accident: District administration wakes up, calls road safety meeting after 4 months : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Mahendragarh road accident: District administration wakes up, calls road safety meeting after 4 months

Mahendragarh road accident: District administration wakes up, calls road safety meeting after 4 months

Mahendragarh road accident: District administration wakes up, calls road safety meeting after 4 months

Officials check school buses in Mahendragarh. Photo: Sumit Tharan



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, April 14

Waking up from slumber, the district administrative authorities have called a meeting of district road safety and Surakshit School Vahan Policy Samiti in Narnaul town here on April 15.

Significantly, the previous meeting of the samiti was held four months ago — on December 12 — and thereafter, it was scheduled thrice in the past 20 days but was every time postponed citing administrative reasons. The authorities also did not even bother to schedule the meeting in the three months after December 12.

Moreover, the agenda of the meeting also indicates the difference between the action taken by the Regional Transport Authorities (RTA) and traffic police against school buses in the month of February and the past two days after the tragic road mishap that claimed the lives of six schoolchildren on April 11.

“Only a total of six buses were found plying without complying with the norms of Surakshit School Vahan Policy during the checking operations in February. Among those, four buses were challaned by the RTA and two others by the traffic police. The permit of none of the buses was either cancelled or suspended. During the operation, a total of 80 school buses (42 by the RTA and 38 by the traffic police) were checked,” said sources.

On the other hand, the district authorities have impounded 46 school buses and challaned 99 buses in the past three days after the road mishap. A total of 284 schools buses have been checked.

Now, questions are being raised that when the district authorities can penalise 80 buses in merely two days, why did it not take such sort of action in February and later? The terrible mishap could have been averted had such a checking operation been conducted earlier.

Sources maintained a total of 196 vehicles were, as per the meeting agenda, challaned for overspeed and 31 were for drunken driving in February, but licence of no driver was forwarded for suspension.

“Mahendragarh district also witnessed a total of 227 road mishaps in the six months (from July to December 2023) in which 113 persons lost their lives and 188 sustained injuries. 13 among them were injured grievously.

Deputy Commissioner Monika Gupta said various committees of the officials had been carrying out inspections and the compliance of all norms of the Surakshit School Vahan Policy would be ensured.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mahendragarh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai; police recover bike

2
World

Israel hails ‘success’ in blocking Iran’s unprecedented attack, US to not participate in any offensive action

3
Comment

When a psychologist won economics Nobel

4
Haryana

24-year-old student from Haryana’s Sonepat shot dead in Canada

5
Punjab

Lok Sabha poll: Congress announces 10 more candidates, fields Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala

6
India

Sarabjit Singh’s killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead by gunmen in Pakistan's Lahore

7
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to receive heavy snow, rain

8
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

9
Comment

‘Punjabi cinema uninspiring, plays safe’

10
Punjab

Former Akali MLA Pawan Tinu joins AAP; likely to be fielded from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Iran launches retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones, missiles

Israel hails ‘success’ in blocking Iran’s unprecedented attack, US to not participate in any offensive action

Iran has warned that ‘any new adventures against its interes...

US President Joe Biden convenes G7 to discuss Iranian threat, prevent escalation after attack on Israel

G7 leaders convened by US President Joe Biden condemn Iran attack; say they stand in full solidarity with Israel

The G7 said that Iran, ‘with its actions, has further steppe...

Lok Sabha poll: Congress announces 10 more candidates, fields Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala

Lok Sabha poll: Congress announces 10 more candidates, fields Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala

Kanhaiya Kumar has been fielded from North East Delhi, while...

24-year-old student from Haryana’s Sonepat shot dead in Canada

24-year-old student from Haryana’s Sonepat shot dead in Canada

The Vancouver Police said that Chirag Antil was found dead i...

Sarabjit Singh’s killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead by gunmen in Pakistan's Lahore

Sarabjit Singh’s killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead by gunmen in Pakistan's Lahore

A close associate of LeT terror outfit founder Hafiz Sayeed,...


Cities

View All