Mahendragarh roads in bad shape

The main roads in Kanina town have been in a wretched state for a long time, posing a serious threat to commuters. Deep potholes have developed on the roads from Kanina to Mahendragarh, Kosli and Rewari. The authorities concerned must recarpet or repair the roads to prevent any untoward incident. The poor condition of these roads is adversely affecting businesses located in the area. JAGDISH, MAHENDRAGARH
Poor road sense among Ambala drivers
The poor road sense of drivers, who park their vehicles in a haphazard manner, has compounded the problem of congestion on the road in front of the Municipal Council building at Ambala Sadar. Drivers or owners simply abandon their vehicles on the road. The traffic police must take appropriate measures to offer relief to commuters. YOGESH, ambala
Retender road repair work
On the pretext of repairing Street No. 3 of Friends Colony, officials of the Municipal Council, Kaithal, would probably replace concrete paver blocks while ISI mark blocks offer a design life of 20 years. To save public money, the repair work must be retendered, specifying the nature of work and the need for it. OM PRAKASH, kaithal
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought
to be seen by many, and not just you?
The TRIBUNe
invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra
The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...
Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy
The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...
Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir
The pilgrims leave the base camp in the morning in a cavalca...
7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province
The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah and N...
Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne
Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for...