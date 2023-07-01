Mahendragarh roads in bad shape

The main roads in Kanina town have been in a wretched state for a long time, posing a serious threat to commuters. Deep potholes have developed on the roads from Kanina to Mahendragarh, Kosli and Rewari. The authorities concerned must recarpet or repair the roads to prevent any untoward incident. The poor condition of these roads is adversely affecting businesses located in the area. JAGDISH, MAHENDRAGARH

Poor road sense among Ambala drivers

The poor road sense of drivers, who park their vehicles in a haphazard manner, has compounded the problem of congestion on the road in front of the Municipal Council building at Ambala Sadar. Drivers or owners simply abandon their vehicles on the road. The traffic police must take appropriate measures to offer relief to commuters. YOGESH, ambala

Retender road repair work

On the pretext of repairing Street No. 3 of Friends Colony, officials of the Municipal Council, Kaithal, would probably replace concrete paver blocks while ISI mark blocks offer a design life of 20 years. To save public money, the repair work must be retendered, specifying the nature of work and the need for it. OM PRAKASH, kaithal

