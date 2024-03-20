Panipat Rural MLA Mahipal Dhanda sworn in MoS

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, March 19

As the Panipat Rural MLA Mahipal Dhanda was sworn in as the Minister of State (independent charge) in the new Cabinet of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday evening, celebrations erupted at his residence in Eldeco Township.

The supporters of the party gathered at his residence to celebrate the moment and congratulated the family members. The family distributed sweets to the supporters and danced with them to celebrate.

Born on September 16, 1974, Mahipal Dhanda, a resident of Kavi village in Madlauda area of Panipat district, joined the RSS in 1987 and joined the student politics through Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He joined active politics in BJP and became the district vice president in 2004. After that, he was appointed as district general secretary in 2006. He became the state president of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha in 2009 and state president of BJP’s kisan cell in 2012.

He got the BJP ticket in 2014 from Panipat Rural Assembly by defeating independent candidate Dhara Singh Rawal. In the 2019 Assembly poll, he repeated the victory by defeating JJP candidate Devender Singh Kadyan.

After winning for the second time, there were strong speculations that the BJP would include him as a minister in the Cabinet, but he did not get the chance.

Dhanda was considered to be a close aide of former Union minister late Sushma Swaraj. Om Prakash Dhankar, former minister, is considered his political ‘guru’. He belongs to a farmer family and owned family agriculture land.

