The agency says luxury cars, jewellery worth Rs 14.5 lakh and cash of Rs 4.5 lakh seized under PMLA

Mahira Infratech forgery case: ED says Haryana MLA not present during raids on his premises

Photo for representation



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 31

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it had conducted searches on July 25 at 11 locations spread over Samalkha, Gurugram and Delhi linked to Mahira Infratech and other group companies owned and controlled by Haryana MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker and seized four luxury cars, jewellery worth Rs 14.5 lakh and Rs 4.5 lakh in cash, besides various other incriminating documents under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).   

The ED in an official statement issued on Monday said its case under provisions of the PMLA against Chhoker and Mahira Infratech is based on FIRs registered by Gurugram police against them for cheating and forgery.

“The Directors/Promoters of Mahira Group, Dharam Singh Chhoker, Sikander Singh and Vikas Chhoker and other key employees remained absent during the ED search and till date have not joined the investigation,” the ED said.

Freezing orders in respect of offices and bank accounts of Mahira Group were issued during the search operations, it said, adding that “4 luxury cars having acquisition value of approx Rs 4 crore, jewellery worth Rs 14.5 lakh, cash of Rs 4.5 lakh and documents related to siphoning of home buyer funds were seized”.

“The accused company had collected about Rs 360 crore from 1,497 home buyers under the affordable housing scheme, on the promise of providing houses at Sector 68, Gurugram. But the said entity failed to deliver the houses and missed multiple deadlines,” the ED alleged, adding that the home buyers have been holding protests/dharnas for the past one year against the Mahira Group seeking delivery of the promised houses at the earliest.

“ED investigations revealed that the said entity siphoned off home buyers’ money by booking fake construction expenditure in group entities. Cash equivalent to the fake purchases was received back from the entities providing fake bills/invoices by the Directors/Promoters of Mahira Group, which was used for personal gains,” the ED said.  

 

