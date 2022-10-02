Maid dies in G'gram, three booked

Gurugram, October 1
An 18-year-old domestic help allegedly died due to electrocution while moping the floor in a house in the Palam Vihar area. The deceased’s sister, however, accused three men living in the house of murdering the domestic help.
On her complaint, an FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC at the Palam Vihar police station. The incident occurred on Thursday when the deceased maid, living in a rented accommodation with her family at Molaheda village, came for cleaning work at a house in Sector 22.
The police said she was mopping the floor near the gate and after sometime the family members saw her in an unconscious state. She was taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her “brought dead”.
The deceased’s family members were told that the death was due to electrocution. In her complaint, the deceased’s sister said, “I suspect that someone had molested my sister and she was killed when she resisted that. The three members of the family were solely responsible for the death of my sister.”
“An FIR has been registered and the matter is being probed. The body of the deceased has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination. Action will be taken as per law after verifying the facts,” said Inspector Praveen Kumar, SHO of the Palam Vihar police station.
