Maiden Pharma convicted in substandard ranitidine case

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, February 24

A local court in Sonepat has convicted M/s Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sonepat, along with its Director Naresh Kumar Goyal and Technical Director MK Sharma in the substandard ranitidine hydrochloride tablets BP (Mantek-150) case.

Both Goyal and Sharma have been sentenced to two years and six months of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh each under Section 27 (d) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The judgment came on February 22. During the trial, the prosecution submitted that due to the export of substandard quality drugs (to Vietnam) by the accused, the image of India had been adversely impacted.

Ranitidine tablet is used for treating heartburn.

The firm is also under scanner for the death of 66-plus children in Gambia allegedly due to contaminated cough syrup. The Ranitidine case against Maiden Pharmaceuticals, which exported drugs to Vietnam, dates back to 2013. The Consulate General of India in Vietnam informed the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in December, 2013, that 46 Indian companies had been blacklisted for quality violation by the Drugs Administration of Vietnam. Maiden Pharmaceuticals was fourth on the list of blacklisted firms.

The DCGI sent letters to all zonal and sub-zonal offices of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on February 6, 2014, seeking a probe into the matter.

Dinesh Kumar, Drug Inspector at CDSCO’s sub-zone in Baddi, and Parveen Kumar, Drug Control Officer, Sonepat, visited the firm’s premises in Sonepat on March 13, 2014. They sent samples of Ranitidine drug from the company’s “finished goods store” to Regional Drug Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh.

The report from the RDTL, dated August 8, 2014, specified that the sample was not of standard quality as defined in the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, as “the sample does not conform to claim as per BP (British Pharmacopoeia) 2013 in respect of uniformity of weight and assay”.