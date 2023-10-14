Main accused in GST scam held from Delhi

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 13

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Padam Bansal, the alleged kingpin of a multi-crore GST scam in Sirsa district. The police produced him in court, which remanded him in four-day police custody today.

A police spokesperson informed that Bansal was arrested from Delhi yesterday. The police had arrested 18 persons, including two retired Excise and Taxation Officers, Padam Bansal’s son Amit, wife Asha Rani, Mahesh Bansal and another relative Kapil in the case.

The accused were allegedly involved in the floating of shell firms and generating fake bills to claim Input Tax Credit (ITC) under GST. They had frequently claimed ITC worth several crores.

The SIT of Sirsa police was trying to track the accused who was changing his location. Sirsa SP Vikrant Bhushan said Padam Bansal was booked in 14 fraud cases in Sirsa district as he and his family members had floated 21 shell firms.

