Main water supply to be shut for 2 days in Faridabad

Faridabad, May 31
The Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) has announced that its main water supply line (Ranney Well No.1, 900 mm) will be shut for about 36 hours on June 3 and 4 due to the shifting work being carried out for the construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
An FMDA spokesperson said the pipeline will remain closed from 9 am on June 3 to 9 am on June 4 due to the construction work and shifting of the pipeline during this period. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has requested the shutdown for shifting and connection of the 900 mm water supply line No.1 on bypass road, Sector 64 here, it is reported.
“There will be no supply of water from this line for about 36 hours in the areas which include Sector 22, 23, 25, 58, 55, Gaunchi, Shaheed Park, JCB Chowk, Panchayat Bhawan, Jain Colony, Bhim Bagh, Subhash Colony, Unchagaon, Milk Plant, Prem Nagar and some other adjoining localities,” said an FMDA official. The residents of these areas are advised to store water, he said. The department has released a helpline No. (8053822029) handled by an FMDA official for clarification, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Around 10 per cent voting recorded in Punjab till 9 am
Amid tight security arrangements, polling begins at 7 am and...
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am
Amid tight security arrangements, voting starts at 7 am and ...
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh records highest voter turnout at 14.35 pc till 9 am
Polling under way for 4 Lok Sabha seats, 6 Assembly by-elect...
‘Meditation is not …’: Kangana says ‘we are soldiers of PM Modi’, exudes confidence in BJP sweeping all 4 seats in Himachal
The seat is currently held by Pratibha Singh
Despite brisk campaign, PM Modi gives strife-hit Manipur a miss
Barring Assam, Tripura, didn’t visit any North East state