Major police reshuffle in Haryana, SPs among several senior officers transferred

PTI

Chandigarh, April 3

In a major reshuffle in the police department, the Haryana government on Monday transferred several senior officials, including superintendents of police.

The government issued posting and transfer orders for 48 Indian Police Service and Haryana Police Service officers with immediate effect.

Among the IPS officers, Abhishek Jorwal has now been posted as Superintendent of police, Kaithal, said an official statement.

Virender Vij has been now posted as DCP/Traffic, Gurugram, while Deepak Gahlawat as DCP (Headquarters), Gurugram.

Himanshu Garg has been made SP Rohtak, while Ganga Ram Punia has been moved to Hisar as SP, with additional charge of commandant of the Haryana Women Police Battalion.

Lokender Kumar has been posted as SP, Palwal while Nitika Gahlaut has been posted as SP, Charkhi Dadri and Arpit Jain as SP, Jhajjar.

Shashank Kumar Sawan has been posted as SP, Karnal while Narendra Bijarniya has been posted as SP, Bhiwani.

Udai Singh Meena will be the new SP of Sirsa and Maqsood Ahmed will take over as SP, Hansi. Ajit Shekhawat has been posted as SP, Panipat.

Arsh Verma has been posted as ADC to Governor with additional charge of SP, Lokayukta. Deepak Saharan has been posted as SP, Rewari while Sumit Kumar has been posted as SP, Jind.

Bhupinder Singh has been posted as DCP, West Gurugram.