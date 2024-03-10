Major push for road infra in Thanesar

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 9

An amount of Rs 87 crore is being spent on the construction of 73 roads in the Thanesar Assembly constituency. It is expected that commuters will get relief from bumpy rides with the strengthening of the road infrastructure in the constituency. Several important and link roads are in a bad condition, causing inconvenience to commuters.

The Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board is spending Rs 10.81 crore on the construction of 24 roads, while the PWD (B&R) is spending about Rs 76 crore on the development of 49 roads.

An official of PWD (B&R) said under the phase 1, work on 18 roads was underway.

Roads from Harthira to Pindarsi at a cost of Rs 2.84 crore, Umri to Amin at a cost of Rs 1.73 crore, Barna village to Raison, and Amin to Bir Amin at a cost of Rs 2.03 crore, Bhiwani Khera to Lukhi Malkipur at a cost of Rs 9 crore, and Railway road to Salarpur at a cost of Rs 4.86 crore are being constructed.

In phase II, 29 roads, including Barwa to Barna, Sirsla to Rattan Dera, Amin to Railway gate, Amin to Surajkund, and Jhansa road to Hansala, will be constructed at a cost of Rs 25 crore, for which detailed estimates have been submitted to the higher authorities.

In the first phase, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board will construct 11 roads at a cost of Rs 4.37 crore. In the second phase, the board will construct 12 roads at a cost of Rs 4.89 crore, and the tenders for roads to be constructed in the second phase will open on March 22. It has also received an administrative approval of about Rs 81 lakh for the widening and strengthening of road from Slarapur to Fatehpur.

Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha said, “To improve the condition of roads, an amount of Rs 87 crore is being spent in the Assembly constituency. Directions have been issued to the officials to ensure that the work is completed in a stipulated time frame.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra