Make Jindal win big so that he breaks my record: Saini

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 11

As the election date draws closer, political parties have intensified their poll campaigns. In this series, Chief Minister Nayab Sigh Saini on Saturday campaigned for the BJP candidate from the Kurukshetra seat, Naveen Jindal, in Kalayat of Kaithal distrct.

Saini, while addressing a ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally, urged the gathering to ensure Jindal’s victory by a margin of five lakh votes, surpassing his own victory margin from this seat. Saini was elected MP from the same seat in 2019. “Last time, the people of Kalayat defeated the Congress candidate by a record margin due to which it could not have courage to field its candidate this time. Now, they have fielded an alliance candidate who is even more corrupt than the Congress. This is their lust for power, the one who used to criticise the Congress, the Congress is now supporting them,” said Saini.

Saini also highlighted the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Government and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar-led state government.

“PM Modi has resolved issues like Article 370, Ram Temple, CAA and triple talaq. It’s your vote that has strengthened the nation in the last 10 years, improved roads, and made our Army stronger. Modi ji is fighting a strong battle against poverty,” he said,

He criticised the Congress for failing to eradicate poverty and said former PM Indira Gandhi gave the slogan of eradicating poverty, but it was Modi who actually worked to do it. “The Ayushman scheme is providing healthcare up to Rs 5 lakh to the poor under the BJP rule. It has also ensured clean tap water to every household, homes to 4 crore people and Kisan Samman Nidhi to nearly 3.5 lakh farmers. These are some steps of the vision of PM Modi for uplifting the poor,” said the CM.

He also highlighted the development works for Kaithal district by the state government, including the construction of a medical college. Naveen Jindal thanked the BJP for fielding him from the Kurukshetra seat and giving him an opportunity to serve the people again. “I am thankful to PM Modi, former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, CM Nayab Singh Saini and the BJP leadership for giving me an opportunity to serve society,” he said, promising the setting up of two skill development centres — one each in Kurukshetra and Kalayat — for providing job opportunities to the youth. “These centres will train 10,000 youth every year and make them self-reliant,” he said.

Jindal said this time their fight was against the liquor mafia. “During the Covid pandemic when the entire country needed oxygen, I was ensuring the supply of oxygen, but AAP was providing liquor with a scheme of one plus one. AAP has taken funds from terrorist organisations. They are trying to divide society,” said Jindal, urging the voters to strengthen the hands of Modi by pressing the lotus button on the day of polling.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Kaithal #Karnal #Kurukshetra