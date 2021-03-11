Ajay Maken attends Haryana CLP meeting, Kuldeep Bishnoi skips

Chandigarh: Congress general secretary Ajay Maken will file his nomination for the RS poll at Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday. On Monday, a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting was held, where he was introduced to the party MLAs. Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda was also present while Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi remained absent. State affairs incharge Vivek Bansalsaid: “We are in touch with Bishnoi. He will definitely vote for Maken.”
