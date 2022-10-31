Making of pedestals for 'abstract' sculptures begins

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, October 30

With around 20 days left for the International Gita Mahotsav, the process to prepare pedestals for 21 abstract sculptures has finally started at Brahma Sarovar.

A Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) official said the mahotsav would begin on November 19 and the sculptures were prepared last year, but the project got delayed. These were made to enhance the aesthetic value of Brahma Sarovar and add to the experience of tourists and devotees.

As per information, the sculptures would be placed around the national flag installed at Purushottam Pura Bagh. The black marble sculptures have been prepared by 21 artists from Haryana, Assam, Telangana, Rajasthan, Odisha and Chandigarh and weigh between five and 12 tonne each. The cost for the project has been borne by the Art and Cultural Affairs Department.

KDB member Upender Singhal said, “The pedestals are being prepared and soon the sculptures would be placed along with brief descriptions of both, the sculptures and the artists. To access more information about the thought behind the project, QR codes would be available.”

The Art and Cultural Officer (Sculpture), Haryana Art and Cultural Affairs Department, Hirday Kaushal, who has also created one of the sculptures, said: “The sculptures are carved out of single rock pieces and will soon be placed at their designated locations. Writeups for the sculptures are also being prepared. The department has received positive feedback about the sculptures and we are hopeful that more such sculptures would be prepared for Brahma Sarovar in near future. The aim is to create a contemporary sculpture garden at Brahma Sarovar.”

Madan Mohan Chhabra, honorary secretary, KDB, said, “All efforts are being made to complete the work in the next 10 days and add to the overall experience of the devotees and visitors at the mahotsav.”