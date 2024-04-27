Malaria awareness day observed

Kurukshetra: World Malaria Awareness Day was observed by the Youth Red Cross Club of IGN College, Ladwa, on Thursday. College Principal Dr Kushal Pal said the day is celebrated to highlight the efforts to eradicate the disease as well as to spread awareness among the people. This day provides an opportunity for governments, organisations and individuals to come together and fight against malaria. Programme coordinator Dr Amit Verma highlighted the importance of the day contributions made by the governmental as well as non-governmental organisations in the context.

Pupils visit vita milk plant

Sirsa: Students from Chaudhary Devi Lal University's Energy and Environment Department visited a Vita Milk Plant and Sewage Treatment Plant for practical training on waste management and sustainable development. Led by Professor Mohammad Kashif Kidwai and under Chancellor Professor Ajmer Singh Malik’s guidance, students explored the vital link between waste management and environmental progress. They learned about technologies like household waste management, biological reactors, and sequential batch reactors. Karan Singh and Engineer Naveen provided hands-on training. Emphasising the importance of waste management research, Kidwai highlighted its potential for remarkable outcomes. Professors Dr Pawan and Dr Alok Kumar Shekhar supervised the student group. The visit aimed to enhance students’ understanding of waste management practices and their role in promoting environmental sustainability.

#Kurukshetra