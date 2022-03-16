Male nurse abducted, beaten up in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 15

A male nursing staff of a private hospital at Sohna was allegedly brutally thrashed after being kidnapped from a hospital in a car by three men.

The victim claimed that the trio said that he was being punished for working with a female staffer. The trio snatched his mobile phone and Rs 2,000 cash. Later, they fled away after dumping him in an injured condition on the roadside.

An FIR has been registered at Sohna City police station under various Sections of the IPC.

According to the complaint filed by Sahil, a resident of Khedi Kankar village near Sohna, he is working as trainee nursing staff at Saini hospital, Sohna. At around 5 pm on Monday, two men came to the hospital and started thrashing him. They said their names were Naresh and Rahul.

“Soon, they took me out where they pulled me into their car where a third man was already sitting. They took me to the hilly area of Raisina and brutally thrashed me with sticks and belt. When I asked, they told me that I was getting punished for working with a female staff.” Sahil said in his complaint.

An FIR has been registered against three persons, including Naresh and Rahul, under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 365 (kidnap), 379-B (snatching with force), 452 (house trespassing), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.