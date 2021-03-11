Malpractice case: Change inquiry officer, says Rohtak PGIMS ex-director

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 9

A former director of Rohtak PGIMS, an inquiry against whom is underway, has now urged the authorities of Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS), Rohtak, to change the inquiry officer.

Sources maintained that the UHS authorities had sought legal opinion in the matter. The inquiry is currently being conducted by retired District and Sessions Judge RP Bhasin on the corruption charges against former director Dr Rakesh Kumar Gupta, who heads the Department of Orthopaedics at Rohtak PGIMS.

The inquiry on the complaint against Dr Gupta had been deferred earlier after he approached the then Vice-Chancellor of UHS, stating that similar enquiries were also pending before courts.

However, the new Vice-Chancellor of UHS reconsidered the matter and decided that the inquiry should continue.

Following that, the PGIMS administration asked the retired Judge to conduct the inquiry.

In the wake of the resumption of the inquiry, the former director has now urged the UHS authorities to change the inquiry officer.

Isha Ali of UP who had come to Rohtak PGIMS, had alleged corrupt practices.

Earlier probe lambasted docs

An inquiry conducted by Bhasin regarding the seizure of implants and operative instruments by the security officials at Rohtak-PGIMS had found several shortcomings in the functioning of the premier medical institution. The report pointed at indulgence of PGIMS doctors in unethical and illegal practices.

