Mamman gets bail till Oct 18, released

Gurugram, October 3

The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ajay Sharma today granted interim bail to Congress MLA Mamman Khan, who was in judicial custody since September 19 for his alleged involvement in communal clashes in the Nagina block of Nuh district.

Khan was released late in the evening. His supporters were eagerly awaiting his release all day. The jail authorities had earlier said that he would be released tomorrow morning.

Ensure peace in Nuh We have to ensure that peace & brotherhood is retained in Nuh. I urge everybody to work towards it. We will also make sure that the state doesn’t go through such an incident in future. — Rao Inderjeet Singh, Gurugram MP

Khan has got bail in FIRs 137 and 148 of the Nagina police station. He was named as a key conspirator in two other FIRs, 149 and 150, on similar charges and had got bail two days ago.

The Nuh police had, through its counsel, opposed the bail, stating that he had an important role in orchestrating violence. DSP Ferozepur Jhirka Satish Vats appeared in court on behalf of the SIT probing the case. He insisted that the cyber cell report of the mobile phone and laptop of the accused is expected within a week that would prove his involvement in violence.

The court however granted bail till October 18, mandating that Khan cooperates in investigation. The court asked the SIT to furnish technical evidence cited by them for the next hearing, the merits of which will decide the future course of the bail.

Meanwhile, Gurugram MP Rao Inderjeet Singh, who was in Nuh today, said justice will prevail in communal clashes. “We have to ensure that peace and brotherhood is retained in Nuh. I urge everybody to work towards it. We will also make sure that the state doesn’t go through another such incident in future,” said Singh.

