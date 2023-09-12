Mamman Khan fails to appear before Nuh police, again

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 11

Congress MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka Mamman Khan has failed to join investigations into the Nuh violence for the second time. Khan was asked to join probe on September 10, after he had skipped the first date on August 31, citing poor health. He, however, did not appear in front of the Nuh police on Sunday and did not state any valid reason for it. While the police is gearing up to issue him the third and final notice to appear before the SIT, Khan shall approach the High Court against the alleged “witch-hunting by Nuh police”.

“He did not appear before the SIT. As per protocol, we will issue a fresh notice to him. He did not furnish any valid reason for his absence,” said Nuh police spokesperson.

“He has no role in the case, but is being framed to appease a small section. The moment he appears before the police, they will arrest him. He will be approaching the court to seek help. The police want to name him as an accused, but we won’t let it happen,” said an MLA of Nuh district.

Khan had come under the scanner when many of the accused arrested in the Nuh violence case claimed to be his supporters and said they were inspired by his Vidhan Sabha speech, where he had dared cow vigilantes to enter Nuh.

#Congress #Ferozepur #Gurugram #Nuh