Mamman Khan gets bail, but to stay in jail; Monu Manesar’s petition rejected

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 30

While a Nuh court has granted bail to Congress MLA Mamman Khan in two cases pertaining to the July 31 communal violence, a Rajasthan court has denied bail to cow vigilante Monu Manesar. Lodged in Ajmer jail, Monu is accused of conspiracy in the Nasir-Junaid murder case.

Monu Manesar

Though Khan has secured bail in two FIRs registered at the Nagina police station, he will continue to be in jail as his bail plea in two other FIRs will be heard on October 3. All four FIRs accuse him of conspiring clashes in the Nagina block of Nuh and being in constant touch with the accused.

His legal team argued that Mamman was a victim of political vendetta and the police had no corroborative evidence against him.

He was produced through video conferencing. Arguments between the two parties today lasted for over 30 minutes. Sandeep Duggal, Additional District and Sessions Judge, presided over the hearing and reserved his orders for few hours.

Meanwhile, Monu’s legal team claimed that he was a victim of “political pressures”. The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kaman, rejected the bail, claiming that all facts, like criminal record background, pending cases and involvement in criminal cases, were relevant. He stated: “In such a situation, looking at the facts and circumstances of the case, it does not seem appropriate to release the accused on bail without commenting on the merits of the case, keeping in view the serious nature of the crime, in view of which the bail plea of accused Monu Manesar has been rejected.”

Monu’s legal team said he would now approach the High Court for respite.

