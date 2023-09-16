Mamman Khan sent to two-day police remand

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Nuh, September 15

A day after being arrested, Congress MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka Mamman Khan was sent to two-day police remand by a local court today. According to the Nuh police, Khan not only instigated violence at Badhkali Chowk in Nagina, but also visited the spot hours before the clashes started.

An FIR was registered against him at Nagina police station under various sections of the IPC. Investigation documents submitted by the police in court revealed that the rioters termed the attack at Nagina “Mission Mamman” and shared accomplishment reports.

“As many as 52 persons were accused of violence at Nagina, of which five were named in the FIR. Taufiq, one of the accused, named Mamman Khan as an accused and call verification confirmed that they were in constant touch with each other from July 29 to July 31. Taufiq’s tower location confirmed his presence at the clash site. The tower location of the accused was within 1.5 km of the clash site on July 29 and July 30. Two cops deployed for his security defied his claims of not being around during these days. He had posted on social media, a day prior, promising to take up people’s fight in Mewat, as he had done in the Vidhan Sabha. He had, in his posts, mentioned ‘Mission Mamman Khan completed’,” read the police’s submission in court.

Khan was arrested from the Jaipur-Ajmer road by the Nuh police that claimed he was trying to evade arrest. He had earlier been called twice by the Nuh police to join investigations, but he failed to do so and had approached the High Court.

“The interrogation of the arrested accused in this case revealed that Khan had a role in not only instigating, but also conspiring violence. We have evidence that he was at the spot of violence in Nagina, half-an-hour before the clash. We have various social media messages as evidence. We will seek his remand to take investigation further,” said SP Narender Bijarnia.

However, Khan’s legal team claimed that “he is being framed. The police had sought remand, citing technical investigation of his mobile phone, which we handed to them in court. They made irrelevant mention of funds given to Nasir Junaid’s family, which was not taken up by the court. We will follow the legal procedure and appeal.”

Congress MLAs from the district, Aftab Ahmed and Mohammad Illiyas, tried to meet Khan, but were not allowed. They have dubbed the arrest “political vendetta”.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Nuh district and Internet services have been suspended for two days. Heavy police force has been posted on borders and across the city. People cancelled namaz in the open and stayed at home.

“We have taken prohibitory measures to maintain peace and avoid any disturbance. We appeal to people to maintain peace and not spread any rumours,” said Nuh DC Dhirendder Khadgata.

