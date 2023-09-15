 Mamman Khan was ‘actively’ involved in violence, say Nuh police : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Mamman Khan was ‘actively’ involved in violence, say Nuh police

Mamman Khan was ‘actively’ involved in violence, say Nuh police

SP Narender Bijrania was addressing the media

Mamman Khan was ‘actively’ involved in violence, say Nuh police

Mamman Khan being brought to court.



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, September 15

Hours before his appearance in Nuh court after Thursday night’s arrest, the Nuh police have said that Mamman Khan was involved in the Nuh violence.

Addressing the media on Friday, SP Narender Bijrania, along with DC Dhirender Khadgata, said police would seek the remand of the Congress MLA as he was “actively” involved in the violence at Badhkali Chowk, Nagina, where many people were injured.

Khan has been made an accused in FIR 149 filed at Nagina police station.

“The interrogation of the arrested accused in the case revealed that Khan had a role in not just instigating but also conspiring the violence. We have evidence that he was at the spot of the violence in Nagina half an hour before the clash. We will seek his remand to take the investigation further,” said Bijarnia.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Nuh before Khan’s hearing and internet services suspended for two days.

“We have taken prohibitory measures to maintain law and order. We appeal to people to maintain peace and not to spread rumours,” said Khadgata.

Khan is currently lodged at an undisclosed location near the police commissionerate.

A Vishwa Hindu Parishad-led procession was attacked by mobs in Nuh on July 31. Six people were killed.

The Ferozepur Jhirka MLA had moved the court on Tuesday, seeking protection from arrest, claiming he was being framed in the case when he wasn't present in Nuh on the day of the violence. 

Khan was arrested from the house of a relative on the Jaipur-Ajmer road on Thursday night and brought to Nuh.

#Gurugram #Nuh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Teenager Sikh student ‘kicked, punched, pepper-sprayed’ on bus in Canada

2
Punjab

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

3
India

Opposition bloc INDIA announces boycott of shows of 14 TV anchors, BJP compares this with Emergency

4
World

Pakistan's first Sikh journalist Harmeet Singh terminated from job, falls prey to 'political meddling'

5
Chandigarh

Get passport application processed on doorstep

6
J & K

'My limbs are numb, can't move': DSP's last video call from Kokernag encounter site

7
Punjab

Supreme Court Collegium recommends 11 as permanent judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
India

Opposition's INDIA bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

9
Sports

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 2 wickets and will face India in the Asia Cup final

10
Chandigarh

Mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat; Colonel Manpreet Singh’s body reaches Mohali

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

Top News

Section 144 imposed in Nuh as Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court

Internet suspended, Section 144 imposed in Nuh as Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court

The Haryana government also orders the suspension of mobile ...

Mamman Khan was ‘actively’ involved in violence, say Nuh police

Mamman Khan was ‘actively’ involved in violence, say Nuh police

SP Narender Bijrania was addressing the media

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Supreme Court extends protection to Editors Guild’s 4 members by 2 weeks in FIRs lodged in Manipur

Supreme Court extends protection to Editors Guild’s 4 members by 2 weeks in FIRs lodged in Manipur

On September 11, the top court extended till Friday the prot...

Emotional scenes as mortal remains of Major Dhonchak reach Panipat

Mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat; Colonel Manpreet Singh’s body reaches Mohali

Scores of people turn up at the residence of Dhonchak


Cities

View All

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

AAP Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh questions own party govt over ‘School of Eminence’

Bhai Vir Singh's novel 'Sundari' to be taught in Chief Khalsa Diwan schools

'Unique ID' for industrialists in Punjab border districts

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Emotional scenes as mortal remains of Major Dhonchak reach Panipat

Mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat; Colonel Manpreet Singh’s body reaches Mohali

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Chandigarh Administration can take decision on share-wise property

Get passport application processed on doorstep

Admn convinces GMCH JRs, strike called off

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Will extend date of summons to BRS leader K Kavitha by 10 days: ED to SC

Lovely takes over as chief of Delhi Congress

Nominations close for DU students’ union poll

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Residents tell DC to keep railway crossing open during Sodal Mela

Commission tells Improvement Trust to pay Rs 1.26 cr to five allottees

BSP appoints halqa in-charges for 10 Lok Sabha seats

Jalandhar: Detention of employees’ union leaders ahead of Sarkar Sanatkar Milni condemned

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Man attacked over old enmity

Rs 9.14 cr collected against 1.47L traffic challans in eight months

Industrialist couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife missing

Four months on, Ludhiana man held for woman’s murder

Punjabi University’s prof thrashed over girl student’s death

Punjabi University’s professor thrashed over girl student’s death

PRTC contract staff stage protest, commuters harried

Light shed on Sanskrit as communication medium

PLW runner books Asian Games berth

Couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife yet to be traced