Mamman Khan was ‘actively’ involved in violence, say Nuh police

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, September 15

Hours before his appearance in Nuh court after Thursday night’s arrest, the Nuh police have said that Mamman Khan was involved in the Nuh violence.

Addressing the media on Friday, SP Narender Bijrania, along with DC Dhirender Khadgata, said police would seek the remand of the Congress MLA as he was “actively” involved in the violence at Badhkali Chowk, Nagina, where many people were injured.

Khan has been made an accused in FIR 149 filed at Nagina police station.

“The interrogation of the arrested accused in the case revealed that Khan had a role in not just instigating but also conspiring the violence. We have evidence that he was at the spot of the violence in Nagina half an hour before the clash. We will seek his remand to take the investigation further,” said Bijarnia.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Nuh before Khan’s hearing and internet services suspended for two days.

“We have taken prohibitory measures to maintain law and order. We appeal to people to maintain peace and not to spread rumours,” said Khadgata.

Khan is currently lodged at an undisclosed location near the police commissionerate.

A Vishwa Hindu Parishad-led procession was attacked by mobs in Nuh on July 31. Six people were killed.

The Ferozepur Jhirka MLA had moved the court on Tuesday, seeking protection from arrest, claiming he was being framed in the case when he wasn't present in Nuh on the day of the violence.

Khan was arrested from the house of a relative on the Jaipur-Ajmer road on Thursday night and brought to Nuh.

