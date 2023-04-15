Man arrested for bid to blackmail Meham MLA

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 14

The Cyber Crime team of the Rohtak police has arrested a Rajasthan man for making an attempt to blackmail Meham MLA Balraj Singh Kundu.

Kuldeep Singh, SHO of Cyber Crime Police Station, said the arrested person had been identified as Robin, alias Rahul, of Ubhaka (Pahadi Bharatpur), Rajasthan. He was presented before a local court, which remanded him in police custody for a day.

“Interrogation of the arrested person has revealed that he used an app to make videos from some woman’s videos and he blackmailed someone through video calls,” said the SHO.

Kundu, Independent MLA from Meham Assembly constituency in Rohtak district, lodged a complaint, alleging an attempt to blackmail him by an unknown woman on a WhatsApp video call.

The woman caller allegedly threatened to upload some video of the MLA on Facebook, YouTube and Telegram and send it to a Haryana Cabinet minister, a BJP MLA and a Congress MLA. An FIR was registered.