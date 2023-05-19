Man arrested for drowning his two children in well

Gurugram, May 18
A father drowned his four-year-old son and five-year-old daughter in a well today. The police arrested the accused within an hour of the crime and registered an FIR for murder.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the first wife of the accused died two years ago, and both the children were from his first marriage. The accused revealed that his second wife disliked the children, leading him to take this extreme step.
The accused, identified as 37-year-old Bhagat Singh, is a native of Marroli village in Palwal district but lived in Shyam Colony in the Sector 58 area with his second wife and two children. He worked in JC Enterprises in Faridabad.
The incident took place in the afternoon near Shagun Garden, where a deep well with low water level is located. Singh jumped into the well with his children and held them underwater, leading to their death. Two witnesses, Dhirendra and Naseem, jumped into the well in an effort to rescue the children. The children were then rushed to BK Hospital where they were declared brought dead.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidda Karnataka CM, DK his deputy; oath-taking tomorrow
DK to stay state Cong chief till LS poll | 20 ministers may ...
Meghwal replaces Rijiju, says no confrontation with judiciary
Will hold independent charge as MoS | Baghel shifted too
PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28
New Parliament will be able to seat 888 members in Lok Sabha...
Minister of State SPS Baghel moved from law ministry to health ministry
Decision taken hours after Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju w...
Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences
Bikaner MP Meghwal assigned independent charge as Minister o...