Man arrested for drowning his two children in well

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 18

A father drowned his four-year-old son and five-year-old daughter in a well today. The police arrested the accused within an hour of the crime and registered an FIR for murder.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the first wife of the accused died two years ago, and both the children were from his first marriage. The accused revealed that his second wife disliked the children, leading him to take this extreme step.

The accused, identified as 37-year-old Bhagat Singh, is a native of Marroli village in Palwal district but lived in Shyam Colony in the Sector 58 area with his second wife and two children. He worked in JC Enterprises in Faridabad.

The incident took place in the afternoon near Shagun Garden, where a deep well with low water level is located. Singh jumped into the well with his children and held them underwater, leading to their death. Two witnesses, Dhirendra and Naseem, jumped into the well in an effort to rescue the children. The children were then rushed to BK Hospital where they were declared brought dead.