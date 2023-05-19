 Man arrested for drowning his two children in well : The Tribune India

Man arrested for drowning his two children in well

Man arrested for drowning his two children in well

Photo for representational purpose only.



Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 18

A father drowned his four-year-old son and five-year-old daughter in a well today. The police arrested the accused within an hour of the crime and registered an FIR for murder.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the first wife of the accused died two years ago, and both the children were from his first marriage. The accused revealed that his second wife disliked the children, leading him to take this extreme step.

The accused, identified as 37-year-old Bhagat Singh, is a native of Marroli village in Palwal district but lived in Shyam Colony in the Sector 58 area with his second wife and two children. He worked in JC Enterprises in Faridabad.

The incident took place in the afternoon near Shagun Garden, where a deep well with low water level is located. Singh jumped into the well with his children and held them underwater, leading to their death. Two witnesses, Dhirendra and Naseem, jumped into the well in an effort to rescue the children. The children were then rushed to BK Hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

2
Chandigarh

BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria dies; Haryana announces one-day state mourning

3
Punjab

Raghav and Parineeti shows gratitude to Akal Takht Jathedar for attending their engagement ceremony; post unseen pictures

4
Nation

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy

5
Punjab

Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal’s parents meet him at Dibrugarh jail

6
Nation EXPLAINER

Why was Kiren Rijiju replaced? 'Victory of the judicial system', claims opposition

7
Punjab

High-velocity winds affect power supply in parts of Punjab

8
Nation

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

9
World

US court allows 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

10
Delhi

Centre's approval sought to appoint PK Gupta as new chief secretary of Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Top News

Sidda Karnataka CM, DK his deputy; oath-taking tomorrow

Sidda Karnataka CM, DK his deputy; oath-taking tomorrow

DK to stay state Cong chief till LS poll | 20 ministers may ...

Meghwal replaces Rijiju, says no confrontation with judiciary

Meghwal replaces Rijiju, says no confrontation with judiciary

Will hold independent charge as MoS | Baghel shifted too

PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28

PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28

New Parliament will be able to seat 888 members in Lok Sabha...

Minister of State SPS Baghel moved from law ministry to health ministry

Minister of State SPS Baghel moved from law ministry to health ministry

Decision taken hours after Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju w...

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

Bikaner MP Meghwal assigned independent charge as Minister o...


Cities

View All