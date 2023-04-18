Man arrested for 'insulting' Tricolour

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 17

The Civil Lines police have arrested a man allegedly for ‘insulting’ the national flag at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) on Sunday. He allegedly tore a national flag made of paper, which was pasted on the glass of a counter. The accused has been identified as Harbhajan, a resident of the city. As per the information, a small national flag of paper was pasted on the glass of a counter at the KCGMC, which was allegedly torn by a man. A video of this incident went viral on social media, brewing resentment among people who protested at the Mini Secretariat on Monday.