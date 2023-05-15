Man arrested for murder of de-addiction centre operator

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, May 14

The special task force (STF), Bahadurgarh, has nabbed a murder accused, carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 on his arrest, from a service station in Rewari.

The accused, identified as Ankur, of Rohtak, had been at large for the past more than five months and was changing his hideouts in quick succession to evade arrest.

Inspector Vivek Malik, in charge, STF, Bahadurgarh, said Ankur was wanted in the sensational murder of a drug de-addiction centre operator in Sonepat. The crime was committed late on the night of December 30, 2022.

Ankur was an inmate of the centre.

“We got a tip-off that Ankur was working at a service centre in Rewari. Acting swiftly, our team conducted a raid and nabbed him from there. After preliminary interrogation, he was handed over to the Sonepat police,” said Malik.

He said the Sonepat police had booked eight persons, including Ankur, on charges of killing the de-addiction centre operator, Rakesh (40), in Jhinjholi village by using sharp-edged weapons and bamboo sticks. They had tied Rakesh’s hands and legs before murdering him.