Man arrested for poppy husk trade

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 9

With the arrest of a person, the Sirsa unit of the Haryana Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), led by ASI Chan Ram, has achieved a significant breakthrough, eight months after seizing around 400 kg of poppy husk worth about Rs 25 lakh from a government school at Ganja Rupana village in the Nathusati Chopta police station area.

Unit incharge Inspector Rakesh Kumar identified the arrested suspect as Rajesh Kumar, alias Dara, a resident of Ban Mandori village in Fatehabad district. He was produced in a court, which has sent him to a four-day police remand.

During this period, the NCB will further investigate other networks associated with the case.

Inspector Rakesh Kumar said they are working to determine the source and destination of the seized poppy husk.

He added that the arrested suspect had about a dozen cases registered against him already for allegedly selling illicit liquor, and this was the first time he was financially involved in a poppy husk trafficking case.

He said drug trafficking in Haryana would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

