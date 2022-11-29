Man arrested for raping minor daughter

Gurugram, November 28
A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter here. The accused had been allegedly raping the victim after threatening to kill her for the past three years.
The police said the victim confided about the crime to a friend, following which the information reached an NGO. The victim then with the help of the NGO informed the police about the incident.
According to her complaint, around 3 years ago, the girl’s father found her alone in the house and sexually assaulted her under the influence of alcohol. After which he often started exploiting her by threatening her.
