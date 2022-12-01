Man arrested with pistol

Yamunanagar, November 30
A team of the anti-vehicle theft cell of the Yamunanagar police arrested a man and seized an illegal country-made pistol and some live cartridges from his possession.
The accused has been identified as Parul Kumar of Harewa village in the district.
Ramesh Rana, incharge of the anti-vehicle theft cell, said Parul was arrested from near Balachaur village following a tip-off and an illegal country-made pistol was seized from his possession.
The accused had been booked under the Arms Act, he added. He was produced in a court at Jagadhri today, which remanded him in judicial custody.
