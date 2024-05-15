Man attacks police team

Hisar, May 14
An emergency response vehicle team was attacked at Ugalan village of Narnaund area today. The police they were called by some persons in Ugalan village. Constable Bhupender, in his complaint to the Baas police station, stated two groups were having a verbal spat. He said the police tried to pacify them. One of the persons, Rameshwar, got enraged and threw a brick at their team and damaged their vehicle. A case has been registered.
