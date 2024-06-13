Man attempts to kill divorced wife for ‘separating’ children, arrested

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, June 12

With an intention to kill his divorced wife, a man attacked her and their children in Gurugram. However, the police managed to arrest the accused and rescue victims.

It is learnt that besides weapons, he had brought a shroud with him. The accused wanted to kill his divorced wife as he held a grudge against her for living separately with their children. An FIR was registered at the Sector 5 police station.

The arrested accused was identified as Chhatarshal Tomar, a resident of Laxman Vihar Phase 2, Gurugram.

The police have recovered one pistol, two loaded magazines, 13 live cartridges, one ‘darat’ (brass iron), knife, cutter, plastic bag, backpack, screwdriver and a packet of red chilli powder and a shroud from his possession.

On Monday night, the police received information about a fatal attack on a family in Bhimgarh Kheri village.

As the police team reached the spot, they found a woman and her two children being held by the woman’s former husband. The police arrested him and recovered illegal arms and other items from his possession.

According to the complaint filed by the accused’s former wife, around 8.45 pm on Monday the accused suddenly entered her house by kicking the door and attacked her.

“He started shouting loudly that he had made full arrangements to kill me and both the children. He held a sharp weapon in his right hand and a pistol in the left hand. My son caught Chhatarshal from behind, while my daughter held his other hand. I immediately called the police, who saved us. Chhatrashal had come up with a complete plan to kill us. Me and my son were injured in this attack,” the woman said in her complaint.

ACP (crime) Varun Dahiya, said the accused was also wanted in a murder case registered in the Sadar police station at Siwan in Bihar. “We have taken him on three-day police remand after he was produced in a city court,” Dahiya added.

