Man awarded 10-year jail term for carrying drugs

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar: RP Singh, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ), District Court, Jagadhri, awarded 10-year jail term to a man, who had been arrested with 1,440 capsules of banned drugs. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on convict Kuldeep Kumar of Sadhaura.

