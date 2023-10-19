Man awarded 20-year RI in sodomy case

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, October 18

The fast track court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Suruchi Atreja Singh on Tuesday awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 20 years to Deepak, alias Bhondu of the village, for sodomising a-12-year-old-boy in the Gannaur area of the district.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh on the convict and directed that Rs 50,000 be given from the fine amount to the victim.

Suresh Khatri, District Attorney, said the incident was reported to the Gannaur police on January 9. The mother of the victim in her complaint to the police said her son went to see a cycle game in the village. After reaching home, her son complained of pain and said Deepak, alias Bhondu of the village, forcibly took him to the forest area in the village and sodomised him there.

The police have registered a case against Deepak under Sections 4 of the POCSO Act, Section 84 of the Juvenile Justice Act, Section 377 and 506 of the IPC. The police have arrested the accused and produced in the court. The District Attorney said the fast track court on Tuesday awarded 20 year RI and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him. He was given RI for seven years under Section 84 of the Juvenile Justice Act and Rs 10,000 fine and RI for seven years and Rs 10,000 fine under Section 506 of the IPC.

