Man awarded 20-yr RI for raping minor

Jind, November 24
The Fast-track Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr Chander Hass today sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl in Jind district.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict, Krishan, a native of Milakpur Kheri Roj in Hisar district.
An FIR was registered at the Sadar police station under the POCSO Act and the IPC on April 20, 2022. In his complaint, victim’s father had alleged that his daughter had been kidnapped. During the investigation, it was revealed that Krishan had kidnapped and raped the minor.
