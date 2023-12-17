Man awarded RI for sexually abusing 5-yr-old

Yamunanagar, December 16
An Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Special Court under the POCSO Act) of the Jagadhri District Court on Friday sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment for sexually abusing a five-year-old girl in 2021. The ASJ also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict, identified as Jacky (24).
On the complaint of the girl’s mother, an FIR was registered against Jacky under Section 506 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act at the Yamunanagar women police station on November 8, 2021.
The complainant said the convict, who belongs to the same village as hers, came to her house on November 8 and took her daughter with him on the pretext of playing with her. When the girl returned home, she was weeping and her clothes were soaked in blood, she added. “My daughter told me that Jacky took her near a religious place in the village and sexually abused her,” she further said.
