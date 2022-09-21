Man beaten to death by in-laws of son in Pataudi, 5 booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 20

A 55-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by the in-laws of his son in Pataudi. An FIR has been registered against five persons at the Pataudi police station.

The police said the deceased was identified as Suresh Kumar, a native of Rajpura village. He lived in a slum near the Pataudi bus stand.

As per the complaint filed by Savitri, wife of the deceased, her son Rajendra was married to Babita about 30 years ago. She is a resident of Shiv Colony of Helimandi. Due to a tussle between Rajendra and Babita, Babita went to her maternal home with the children, four days ago.

“It was on Monday at 7 am when my husband Suresh was sitting on a cot outside his slum when Babita’s father Surjan came in an auto with his four sons Ajay, Vikas, Kunal and Karan and began abusing Suresh and then everyone together beat him up with sticks. My husband got injured and when my daughter and I tried to save him, the accused also beat us up. When I was shouting for help, people gathered on the spot and the accused managed to flee in their auto. I took my husband to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to a Gurugram hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. I want strict action against the accused,” Savitri said in her complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Surjan and his sons under Sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 323 (causing hurt) of the IPC. “We handed over the body to the kin after the postmortem. We are conducting raids to nab the accused and they will be arrested soon,” said ASI Dheeraj Kumar, the investigating officer.

