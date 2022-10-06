Man beaten to death in Nuh, 12 booked

Gurugram, October 5
A 40-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by some persons involved in illegal mining at Ainchwadi village under the Punhana police station in Nuh district on Tuesday. An FIR has been registered against 12 persons at the Punhana police station.
Attacked with stones, sticks, iron rods
- The accused were transporting illegally mined stones in a tractor trailer at a high speed
- Mubeen asked them to reduce the speed of the tractor, leading to arguments among them
- The accused allegedly attacked Mubeen with stones, sticks and iron rods and thrashed him to death
The deceased was identified as Mubeen of Ainchwadi village. As per a complaint filed by Mubeen’s brother Zakir, Hakku (alias Akub), Fakru, Jahul, Rashid, Ismail and Samsu of Aainchwadi village were transporting illegally mined stones in a tractor at a high speed on Tuesday morning. Mubeen asked them to reduce the speed of the tractor-trailer, which led to arguments among them.
“The accused attacked Mubeen with stones, sticks and iron rods and thrashed him to death. They were also involved in the murder of villager Jaleb Khan in 2008. There was enmity between Mubeen and the accused as they thought they were arrested at the behest of Mubeen,” Zakir said in his complaint.
An FIR has been registered against Hakku (alias Akub), Fakru, Jahul, Rashid, Ismail and Samsu and six others under Sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Punhana police station.
“We handed over the body to the family after a post-mortem examination. The accused are absconding. We are conducting raids and they will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Sandeep Mor, Station House Officer of the Punhana police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
34 killed in mass shooting at children's day-care centre in Thailand
Victims include 22 children as well as adults, police say in...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff
The victim family, from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was kidnapped ...
Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US
Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out with their hands zip-tie...
India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths
UN health agency informed the Drugs Controller General of In...