Man beats up, strangulates mother to death

Kurukshetra, June 8

The body of a woman in her 50s, who was allegedly killed by her son, was found at her house in Shahabad this morning. The deceased has been identified as Krishna Devi and the suspect has been identified as Mohit Kumar, both residents of Sector-1, HUDA part-2, in Shahabad.

It is being suspected that Mohit had killed his mother about two days ago. The murder came to light after a foul smell started emanating from the house.

Rohit, the deceased’s elder son, in his complaint to the police, stated that his mother Krishna and younger brother Mohit used to live on the ground floor of the house, while he lived on the first floor with his wife.

“Due to some dispute, we live separately. Yesterday, a foul smell started emanating from the house. Today, my wife said the smell had intensified, following which I told her to dial 112. When the police arrived, we came to know that my mother has died.” SHO Lalit Kumar said, “Mohit has been arrested. He disclosed that he slapped and punched his mother and later strangulated her. The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.”

