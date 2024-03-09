Man behind ‘Selfie with daughter’ starts campaign to support Modi

Chandigarh, March 8
Sunil Jaglan, the man behind the ‘Selfie with daughter’ initiative said he had initiated a new campaign to spread the word about steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for empowering women.
In a patriarchal society like ours, gender-based discrimination, domestic violence, dowry deaths still hit the headlines often, he said.
Jaglan, who has launched several campaigns for women empowerment and gender equality like ‘Selfie with daughter,’ ‘gaali bandh ghar,’ ‘periods chart,’ ‘Women happiness chart,’ and ‘womaniya GDP,’ said he had now initiated his 76th campaign named ‘Mahila hitaishi Modi.’ Under the initiative, Jaglan wrote letters to all MPs, MLAs, sarpanches (village heads), and leaders of various institutes to support PM Modi in his efforts for empowering women.
“His initiatives like ‘Nari shakti vandan adhiniyam,’ the historic abolition of triple talaq, ‘Ujjwala Yojana,’ ‘Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana,’ ‘Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan,’ and ‘One (Sakhi Yojana)’ have been nothing short of transformative for women across the nation,” Jaglan added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...