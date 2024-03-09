Man behind ‘Selfie with daughter’ starts campaign to support Modi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 8

Sunil Jaglan, the man behind the ‘Selfie with daughter’ initiative said he had initiated a new campaign to spread the word about steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for empowering women.

In a patriarchal society like ours, gender-based discrimination, domestic violence, dowry deaths still hit the headlines often, he said.

Jaglan, who has launched several campaigns for women empowerment and gender equality like ‘Selfie with daughter,’ ‘gaali bandh ghar,’ ‘periods chart,’ ‘Women happiness chart,’ and ‘womaniya GDP,’ said he had now initiated his 76th campaign named ‘Mahila hitaishi Modi.’ Under the initiative, Jaglan wrote letters to all MPs, MLAs, sarpanches (village heads), and leaders of various institutes to support PM Modi in his efforts for empowering women.

“His initiatives like ‘Nari shakti vandan adhiniyam,’ the historic abolition of triple talaq, ‘Ujjwala Yojana,’ ‘Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana,’ ‘Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan,’ and ‘One (Sakhi Yojana)’ have been nothing short of transformative for women across the nation,” Jaglan added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Narendra Modi