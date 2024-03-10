Man booked after minor delivers baby

Yamunanagar, March 9
The police have registered a case against a person for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl who delivered a baby in the Civil Hospital.
On the complaint of the father of the victim, a zero FIR was registered against Imran of West Bengal under Section 6 of the the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Buria police station of Yamunanagar district.
The complainant said his daughter had eloped with a man named Imran eight to nine months ago. He added that his daughter had returned to the village after three months.“On March 2, my wife, along with our daughter, came to Yamunanagar. When our daughter felt labour pains on March 3, we took her to the hospital, where she gave birth to a girl that day,” alleged the complainant. After the registration of a zero FIR, the Yamunanagar police transferred the case to the police of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...