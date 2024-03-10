Man booked after minor delivers baby

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 9

The police have registered a case against a person for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl who delivered a baby in the Civil Hospital.

On the complaint of the father of the victim, a zero FIR was registered against Imran of West Bengal under Section 6 of the the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Buria police station of Yamunanagar district.

The complainant said his daughter had eloped with a man named Imran eight to nine months ago. He added that his daughter had returned to the village after three months.“On March 2, my wife, along with our daughter, came to Yamunanagar. When our daughter felt labour pains on March 3, we took her to the hospital, where she gave birth to a girl that day,” alleged the complainant. After the registration of a zero FIR, the Yamunanagar police transferred the case to the police of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal.

