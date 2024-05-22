Man booked for bad behaviour

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar: The police have booked a truck owner for allegedly misbehaving with officials of the Mines and Geology Department. According to information, the incident took place on May 18 when a team of officials was checking vehicles in Pratap Nagar. When checked, some vehicles were found carrying mining minerals without e-transit passes. At the same time, a truck was stopped for checking and it was found that the truck was illegally transporting mining mineral and coarse sand. Thereafter, the truck owner misbehaved with the officials. On the complaint of District Mining Officer (additional charge) Rajiv Dhiman, a case was registered against the accused at the Pratap Nagar police station.

