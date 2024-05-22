Man booked for bad behaviour

Yamunanagar: The police have booked a truck owner for allegedly misbehaving with officials of the Mines and Geology Department. According to information, the incident took place on May 18 when a team of officials was checking vehicles in Pratap Nagar. When checked, some vehicles were found carrying mining minerals without e-transit passes. At the same time, a truck was stopped for checking and it was found that the truck was illegally transporting mining mineral and coarse sand. Thereafter, the truck owner misbehaved with the officials. On the complaint of District Mining Officer (additional charge) Rajiv Dhiman, a case was registered against the accused at the Pratap Nagar police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero
Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today
3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US
Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...
Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada
3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...
Pune Porsche accident: Decide limit on serving alcohol, if someone highly drunk, make arrangements for stay, court to pubs
2 liquor serving outlets visited by teen driver sealed
Had it not been for Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru wouldn’t have agreed to quota: Narendra Modi
Says Congress mindset has been anti-reservation