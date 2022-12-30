Man booked for blackmailing

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 29

A former woman sarpanch of Sadhaura town was allegedly being blackmailed by a man of the town by lodging fake complaints on the CM’s Window portal.

The complainant said his wife Sheela Devi remained sarpanch of Sadhaura town from 2013 to 2018. Madan Lal had been lodging false complaints against her on the CM’s Window portal for a long time, he said. “Madan is harassing my wife and me by lodging fake complaints on the CM’s Window portal. He is blackmailing us by levelling allegations of corruption in development works done by my wife in the village during her tenure,” Mangat Ram in his complaint.