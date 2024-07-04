Man booked for cheating

Kurukshetra: The police have booked a man for duping a man of Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of sending his son to New Zealand. A case has been registered against Pramod Sharma of Yamunanagar. In his complaint to police, Krishan Lal, a resident of Jainpur Jattan village of Ladwa, stated that he met Pramod, who worked as an immigration agent, in September for sending his son Aman Kumar to New Zealand on work permit. He gave him Rs 5 lakh, but the accused failed to do the job and kept making excuses.
