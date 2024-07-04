Man booked for cheating

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra: The police have booked a man for duping a man of Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of sending his son to New Zealand. A case has been registered against Pramod Sharma of Yamunanagar. In his complaint to police, Krishan Lal, a resident of Jainpur Jattan village of Ladwa, stated that he met Pramod, who worked as an immigration agent, in September for sending his son Aman Kumar to New Zealand on work permit. He gave him Rs 5 lakh, but the accused failed to do the job and kept making excuses.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra #New Zealand #Yamunanagar