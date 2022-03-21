Man booked for duping farmers of Rs 27 lakh

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, March 20

The Sirsa police have registered a case of fraud and cheating on the complaint of farmers of six villages in Sirsa district in a case of duping them of Rs 27 lakh in the name of contract farming.

The police said the farmers from Darbi, Bharokhan, Dhani Rampura, Panihari, Shahpur and Beg villages alleged that a youth, Vipin Kumar, contacted them for contract farming of potato and they entered into a deal with him in 2018. The farmers produced potatoes and supplied the produce to a godown in Karnal as per the instructions of the contractor. However, they alleged that Vipin paid them Rs 6 lakh, but was still to pay them Rs 27 lakh. —