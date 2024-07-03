Man booked for encroachment of govt land in Jagadhri

Tribune News Service

Yamunangar, July 2

A man allegedly encroached upon the land of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) at Sector 17 in Jagadhri. The accused was issued a notice by the HSVP authorities, but he did not vacate the land.

On the complaint of Jagadhri SDM-cum-HSVP Administrator Sonu Ram, a case was registered against Varinder Kumar of Garhi Mundo village at Sector 17 police station. The complainant alleged that Varinder Kumar of Garhi Mundo village had encroached upon HSVP land. He said the land was part of Khasra Number 315 and the mutation was also sanctioned in the name of the HSVP. “When the matter came to our notice, we issued a notice to the encroacher. Now, we have got an FIR registered against him,” said Sonu Ram.

